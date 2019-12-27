Left Menu
Mitchell scores 35 as Jazz hold off Blazers

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Donovan Mitchell scored 16 of his 35 points in the third quarter, and Joe Ingles added 26 as the Utah Jazz continued their home prowess by holding on for a 121-115 victory against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday in Salt Lake City. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Jazz improved to 12-3 at home. Utah bounced back from a defeat Monday at Miami that ended its five-game winning streak.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points for the Trail Blazers, finding his shooting touch after going 0-for-10 from 3-point range in a home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Lillard was 10 of 21 from the field Thursday and 7 of 13 from long distance. Portland cut a 23-point deficit in the third quarter all the way down to one in the fourth quarter, but a Mitchell 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining put Utah back up 115-110. The Jazz didn't seal the victory until making six free throws in the final 18 seconds.

Ingles opened the game 6 of 6 from the field and 5 of 5 from 3-point range as the Jazz roared out to a 37-22 lead after one quarter and a 62-52 lead at halftime. Utah went on an early 14-0 run in the third quarter to lead 76-55, then went into the fourth with a 96-76 advantage. Mitchell was 5 of 5 from the field in the third and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

A 17-4 run from the Trail Blazers to open the fourth quarter, all with Lillard on the bench, cut the Jazz's lead to 100-93. The momentum continued with Lillard back on the court as Portland cut the deficit to 103-102 on a layup from CJ McCollum with 4:40 remaining. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 points for the Jazz, who next will be tested with a road game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

McCollum scored 25 points for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Carmelo Anthony scored 12 points.

