Left Menu
Development News Edition

Players of Akhtar and Kaneria's time should respond to religious discrimination charge, not us: PCB

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 16:27 IST
Players of Akhtar and Kaneria's time should respond to religious discrimination charge, not us: PCB
PCB logo Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday sought to distance itself from Shoaib Akhtar's assertion that his former teammate Danish Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of fellow players for being a Hindu, saying that the PCB cannot be answerable for the allegation. Akhtar sparked a furore when he said that Kaneria was humiliated by some players because he was a Hindu, was not given due credit and some even refused to eat food with him because of his faith.

Kaneria asserted that Akhtar's statement was true and he would soon reveal names of the players who mistreated him because of his religion. The former spinner is serving a life ban for spot-fixing since 2012. "Look both Akhtar and Kaneria are retired players they are not contracted to us so they can do or say what they want. It is their opinion. And they are making allegations about behaviour of some players not about the entire Pakistan cricket set-up or board," a Board spokesperson said.

"Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rashid Latif, Younis Khan, Muhammad Yousuf, all these guys captained Pakistan when Kaneria was playing. They should respond to what Akhtar and Kaneria are saying. Why should the board get involved?" he questioned. Akhtar and Kaneria got the support of former Test players Iqbal Qasim and Mohsin Khan.

"If some players have mistreated Kaneria only because of his religion than they must be exposed," Qasim said. "A player should only be judged on his cricketing ability and commitments to the team not his religion, colour or creed," added former Test opener Mohsin Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Pro-CAA rally at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan draws crowds

A large number of people gathered for a pro-CAA rally at the historic August Kranti Maidan, where a massive protest against the Citizenship Act was held last week. At the rally, organised by BJPs Sanvidan Sanman Manch, supporters of CAA we...

Two police arrested in connection with acid attack on Indonesian graft investigator

Two Indonesian police officers have been arrested in connection with an acid attack on a senior investigator with the Corruption Eradication Commission that left him partially blinded, police said on Friday. The investigator, Novel Baswedan...

Delhi likely to witness second coldest December in 120 years

India Meteorological Department IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava on Friday said that in 2019 Delhi is likely to witness the second coldest December in 120 years. In 2019, the month of December has so far averaged 19.5 degrees Celsius and is...

Montenegro's parliament approves religion law despite protests

Montenegros parliament approved on Friday a law on religious communities despite street protests and a last-minute attempt in the chamber by deputies of the pro-Serb opposition to prevent the vote going ahead. Under the law, religious commu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019