Dale Steyn went expensive in BBL debut over

South African pacer Dale Steyn spent away 20 runs in his first over in the Big Bash League (BBL) debut match against Adelaide Strikers on Friday. Steyn took the ball in his hand in the second over after Melbourne Stars won the toss and opted to bowl. The bowler was hit for 0, 6, 6, 4, 4 in the first five balls by Jake Weatherald.

The 36-year-old bowler redeemed himself by scalping Weatherald wicket in the last delivery. He was caught at mid-on by Glenn Maxwell after playing a quickfire knock of 21 runs off 7 balls. In his three-over spell, Steyn returned to the figure of 29-1 with an economy of 9.66. Strikers scored a total of 174/4 with skipper Alex Carey's 45 and Jonathan Wells' unbeaten knock of 68 runs. (ANI)

