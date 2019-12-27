Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trivandrum: IKO hosted Kyokushin Knockdown National Karate Championship

International Karate Organisation's (IKO) Kerala Chapter hosted a day-long IKO Kyokushin Knockdown National Karate Championship at Central Stadium on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Trivandrum (Kerela)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 23:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 23:41 IST
Trivandrum: IKO hosted Kyokushin Knockdown National Karate Championship
Arthur Hovhannisyan. Image Credit: ANI

International Karate Organisation's (IKO) Kerala Chapter hosted a day-long IKO Kyokushin Knockdown National Karate Championship at Central Stadium on Friday. Over 400 participants across India competed in the championships. Arthur Hovhannisyan from Japan, two time world Karate champion and the head of Kyokushin's international referee committee was in Trivandrum to head the Kyokushin Knockdown National Karate Championship.

Hovhannisyan is one of the few people in the world who championed in 100 men Kumito (continuous fight with 100 fighters and winning all). "Unlike other Karate branches, Kyokushin Karate stands for real fights and the stronger becomes the winner, not like the touch and go points as in the other branches of Asian martial arts," Hovhannisyan told ANI.

He is also hosting a fighter's camp at the Kyokushin Karate Dojo. Over 150 fights will be staged at the Central Stadium and final bouts under various age and weight groups will also be held. IKO Kerala Chief Sensei Dl Kum is optimistic in staging international standard fights by Indian Karate athletes and said, "We are no way behind to any international fighters when it comes to the rings". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Shelter set up for pets left homeless by Chilean wildfire

A fire that swept through a poor community of the Chilean seaside city of Valparaiso on Christmas Eve has left not only people but hundreds of pets without homes. A group of veterinarians has responded by setting up a shelter in a nearby sc...

IS claims execution of 11 Christians in Nigeria

Kano, Dec 27 AFP Jihadists aligned to the Islamic State group have released a video claiming to show the execution of 11 Christians in restive northeast Nigeria. The footage posted online late Thursday by IS-linked propaganda arm Amaq showe...

Spate of infants' death -- 12 in week and 77 in month -- in govt hospital rocks Kota

Kota was rocked by death of 12 infants this week, two of them on Friday, in a government hospital here, prompting Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to urge Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to act sensitively on the issue. According to a repor...

UPDATE 2-Spotify to suspend political advertising in 2020

Spotify Technology SA said on Friday it would pause selling political advertisements on its music streaming platform in early 2020. The worlds most popular paid music streaming service, with nearly 141 million users tuning into its ad-suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019