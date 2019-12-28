REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
South Africa bowled England out for 181 in their first innings and had built up a significant 175-run lead by the close of play on the second day of the first test at Centurion Park on Friday. UPCOMING
SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-MCI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Manchester City in the Premier League.
27 Dec 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-BOU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth 28 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Crystal Palace
28 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-AVA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Aston Villa 28 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-EVE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Everton
28 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-LEI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Leicester City 28 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 28 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test at Melbourne Cricket Ground
Dec 28 CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)
Cricket - South Africa v England - First Test South Africa host England at Centurion, near Pretoria, in the first of their four-test series.
28 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK NFL notebook- Field Level Media
Wrapping up the day in NFL football news and notes. 8:45 p.m. ET
