Payton on signing WR Brown: 'Not now'

The New Orleans Saints won't be signing free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown after his workout with the team on Friday morning. "Not now," coach Sean Payton told reporters in the afternoon.

Brown sparked media attention Friday morning after posting a picture of a tryout waiver for the New Orleans Saints with the message "back to business" on his personal Instagram account. Payton told reporters the visit with Brown amounted to "due diligence." Brown was among six receivers who worked out for the Saints and about "getting to know these guys."

A reporter reminded Payton that he said earlier that the Saints weren't interested in Brown, and he said he "probably wasn't telling you the truth." Brown, 31, has been out of the league since September following his release by the New England Patriots after a lawsuit citing sexual abuse allegations was filed. The league has spoken with Brown as part of its investigation into those allegations, but there has been no disciplinary action as of yet.

While the seven-time Pro-Bowl selection is not currently on the Commissioner's Exempt list, the NFL did state earlier this season that, "If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation." That means Brown would not see the field until the matter had been cleared up. Brown, who spent his first nine seasons in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers, had a much-publicized 2019 campaign that included just one football game. After signing with the Oakland Raiders in March, the embattled veteran didn't make it to Week 1 with the squad.

The Patriots signed him after he was granted a release from the Raiders, but Brown played only one game with the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 2 before being released following the abuse allegations. In 10 NFL seasons, Brown has 841 catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

