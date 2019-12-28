Left Menu
Eagles' Ertz ruled out against Giants; Howard to play

  Updated: 28-12-2019 03:31 IST
Philadelphia Eagles standout tight end Zach Ertz won't play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The team ruled Ertz out Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, coach Doug Pederson said the status of the three-time Pro Bowl tight end was "up in the air."

"I'm not going to risk further injury just to have him out there," Pederson said. Ertz sustained a rib injury in the first half of Philadelphia's 17-9 victory over Dallas last Sunday. He returned and appeared to be laboring while finishing with four catches for 28 yards.

On a more positive note, running back Jordan Howard was taken off the injury list and is expected to play. Howard missed six straight games due to a shoulder stinger sustained during the Eagles' 22-14 victory over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3.

Pederson acknowledged that Howard might not receive a full workload on Sunday and could play more of a complementary role to rookie Miles Sanders. Howard has rushed for 525 yards and six touchdowns this season for the Eagles (8-7), who can clinch the NFC East title and the No. 4 seed in the playoffs with a victory over the Giants (4-11). Philadelphia can also secure the division title with a loss by the Dallas Cowboys (7-8) to the visiting Washington Redskins (3-12) on Sunday.

Tight end Dallas Goedert received more opportunities with Ertz ailing and had nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown against Dallas. Ertz has 88 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns this season. The 29-year-old has caught at least 74 passes in five straight campaigns and has missed five games total across seven NFL seasons.

Pederson also noted that right tackle Lane Johnson has made progress in regard to his high ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last two games, and he was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will continue to play in place of Johnson if the latter cannot compete on Sunday. Cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle) was listed as questionable, and the Eagles also ruled out wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee).

--Field Level Media

