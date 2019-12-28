Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brown, Tatum lead Celtics past Cavaliers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 05:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 05:07 IST
Brown, Tatum lead Celtics past Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown matched his career high of 34 points and Jayson Tatum scored 24 of his 30 in the first half as the host Boston Celtics cruised to a 129-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Brown followed up a season high-tying 30-point performance in Boston's 118-102 victory over Toronto on Wednesday by making 13 of 20 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Tatum, who also made 5 of 10 from beyond the arc, sank 9 of 13 shots from the floor in the first half and finished 11 of 20 to answer a dismal 5-for-18 performance against the Raptors. Enes Kanter chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench as the Celtics collected their fifth straight win overall and seventh in a row versus Cleveland.

Kevin Love scored 21 of his 30 points in the first half and made 6 of 11 3-point attempts for the Cavaliers, who had won a season-high three in a row after losing 16 of their previous 18. Collin Sexton chipped in 21 points and rookie Kevin Porter Jr. added 16 off the bench for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers trimmed the Celtics' lead to 92-81 at the end of the third quarter and Dante Exum opened the fourth with a 3-pointer. Tatum answered with one of his own, Daniel Theis followed suit and Brown later sank back-to-back 3-pointers to push Boston's advantage to 108-90 with 7:20 to play. Brown scored the Celtics' first seven points and finished with 12 on 5-of-7 shooting to give his team a 33-22 lead after the first quarter. Boston made 13 of 23 shots in the quarter.

Tatum capped a 10-0 run with a step-back 3-pointer, boosting the Celtics' advantage to 48-26 with 6:50 remaining in the second quarter. Cleveland chipped away slowly to cut Boston's lead to 62-47 at halftime and scored the first four points of the third quarter before the Celtics reignited their offense.

Tatum took advantage of a mismatch on the low block to convert a three-point play and give Boston a 76-58 lead with 6:54 remaining in the third quarter. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

NASA's Mars 2020 rover set to hunt Martian fossils, scout for manned missions

A NASA robotic rover is nearing completion ahead of a journey next year to search for evidence of past life on Mars and lay the groundwork for the space agencys mission to send humans into deep space.The U.S. space agency on Friday showed o...

LNA takes control of roads to Tripoli airport, says ready for capital's major battles

Cairo Egypt, Dec 28 SputnikANI The Libyan National Army LNA announced on Friday that it had taken control of roads leading to the Tripoli airport and was set for major battles for main areas of the Libyan capital. The news comes a day after...

Odisha govt approves 5 investment proposals worth Rs 922 crore

The Odisha Government on Friday approved five investment proposals of worth Rs 922 crore in sectors including tourism and steel which would provide employment to 2,650 people in the state. The proposals were approved in the State Level Sing...

'Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal': BJP's counter to AAP slogan for Delhi polls

Raising the campaign pitch for Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has unveiled its slogan Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal to counter the ruling Aam Aadmi Partys Acche beete paanch saal, lage raho Kej...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019