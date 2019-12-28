Caps take advantage of OT penalty, down Jackets

T.J. Oshie scored a power-play goal 3:13 into overtime to lead the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 comeback win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. After going 0-for-4 on the power play in regulation, Washington took a man advantage in overtime when Nathan Gerbe went off for hooking at 2:18.

Goalie Joonas Korpisalo made the initial save on Nicklas Backstrom's shot, but Oshie -- camped on the far post -- potted the rebound for the winner. Carl Hagelin contributed his first goal of the season, and Backstrom, Alex Ovechkin, Richard Panik and Evgeny Kuznetsov chipped in assists for Washington, which beat Columbus for the first time in three meetings this month.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots to improve to 10-2-1 for the Capitals. Rookie Jakob Lilja tallied his first NHL goal, and rookie Ryan MacInnis collected his first career point for the Blue Jackets, who lost for the first time in six games but stretched their point streak to nine games (6-0-3).

Korpisalo, slotted in net for the ninth consecutive game, made 34 saves and fell to 17-11-3. Behind the Blue Jackets bench, John Tortorella coached his 1,295th game, taking sole possession of 13th place from Jacques Martin on the all-time coaching list.

Samsonov and Korpisalo put on a goaltending clinic in the first 20 minutes, keeping the contest scoreless despite multiple chances up and down the ice for both teams at even strength. Columbus grabbed a 1-0 lead at 9:17 of the second period soon after it killed off Washington's first power play.

David Savard started the scoring play when he lobbed a pass out of the defensive end to MacInnis, who skated into the offensive end from the left side but was knocked to the ice by defenseman Nick Jensen. But while lying on the ice, MacInnis was able to backhand a pass to Riley Nash, who slid a backhander across the slot to Lilja, and the Swedish winger netted his first goal.

However, with 49 seconds left in the second, Lilja was rocked into the end boards by heavy hitter Tom Wilson, and play was stopped. Lilja struggled to get off the ice and went to the dressing room but did return in the third. Panik slid a back-pass through his legs to Hagelin in front of Korpisalo, and Hagelin hit the post and reached past the goalie to push in the rebound at 6:13 of the third to tie it 1-1.

