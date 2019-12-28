Left Menu
Danish Kaneria seeks Pak govt's help over ban, says inaction will prove discrimination

Cricketer Danish Kaneria made fresh allegations against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the government of the country on Friday, saying they did not offer any help to him after he was banned from the sport.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria . Image Credit: ANI

Cricketer Danish Kaneria made fresh allegations against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the government of the country on Friday, saying they did not offer any help to him after he was banned from the sport. He also went on to say that if the government of Pakistan does not take action with respect to his situation, the world will get a chance to prove that he is being discriminated against.

Kaneria had been found guilty of spot-fixing while playing for English club Essex. "It is a fact that I didn't get any support from @pid_gov or @TheRealPCB after the ban and my acceptance, whereas other players in similar situation play for Pak with support from PCB and honoured. Any drawn conclusion on this matter would prove @shoaib100mph claim as right," Kaneria tweeted.

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a revelation regarding the treatment meted out to Danish Kaneria in the Pakistan dressing room on Thursday. A video of Pakistani pacer Akhtar has gone viral on social media in which he had said that players of the Pakistani team refused to eat food with Kaneria just because he was a Hindu.

However, Kaneria also went on to clarify that the people of Pakistan did not discriminate against him, and the situation needs to be handled by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. "The people of Pakistan never discriminated against me on the basis of religion. I am proud that I played for Pakistan with honesty. Now, it is in the hands of my country's government @pid_gov @ImranKhanPTI and @TheRealPCB to decide my fate," Kaneria tweeted.

"Now on any inaction from @pid_gov and @TheRealPCB on my matter will give an opportunity to the world to prove that I am being discriminated against. @ImranKhanPTI should not give a single chance to others to do politics on this issue. It is a time for them to do a course correction," he said in another tweet. Thirty-nine-year-old Kaneria had played 61 Tests for Pakistan and is the second Hindu to feature in the Pakistani cricket team after Anil Dalpat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

