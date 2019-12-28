Leafs F Mikheyev recovering after wrist surgery

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Ilya Mikheyev will miss at least three months following surgery to repair an artery and tendons in his wrist that were severed during Friday night's 5-4 overtime win at New Jersey. The 25-year-old forward is expected to make a full recovery. "A more accurate timeline for his return will be provided in three months," the team said in a statement Saturday.

Mikheyev was accidentally sliced by Devils forward Jesper Bratt's skate midway through the third period. He was trailing the play when Bratt lost his balance, causing his foot to fly up in the air and make contact with Mikheyev's arm. "It was obviously scary there, seeing that much blood," Toronto captain John Tavares said, per ESPN. "Obviously, a guy that we care deeply about and was having a great night and playing tremendous for us, so thoughts are with him."

Mikheyev scored his eighth goal of the season prior to the injury. He also has 15 assists for 23 points in 39 games. --Field Level Media

