Jaguars deny report that Marrone to be fired Sunday

The Jacksonville Jaguars denied an ESPN report that coach Doug Marrone would be fired after Sunday's game. ESPN, citing a source, reported earlier Saturday that the team had informed Marrone that the home game against the Indianapolis Colts would be his last. Jacksonville is 5-10 this season.

"Reports that Doug Marrone will be dismissed after Sunday's game are 100 percent incorrect," read a statement from Jim Woodcock, a spokesman for owner Shad Khan. "Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaching and personnel, midweek next week." The 55-year-old Marrone is 21-28 as the head coach in Jacksonville, including a 1-1 mark as interim head coach in 2016 following the firing of predecessor Gus Bradley.

The Jaguars were 10-6 during his first full season in 2017, winning the AFC South division title and losing 24-20 to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Prior to joining Bradley's staff in Jacksonville in 2015, Marrone was 15-17 as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14.

Marrone played parts of two seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman with the Miami Dolphins (1987) and New Orleans Saints (1989). He was a sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Raiders in 1986.

