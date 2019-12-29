REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND Ancelotti's Everton win again, Pearson works Watford magic

LONDON - Carlo Ancelotti’s flying start as Everton manager continued as his side won 2-1 at Newcastle United and Watford are also thriving under new boss Nigel Pearson after crushing relegation rivals Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday. SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-REACTION

Russia, in letter to WADA, disagrees with decision to ban its athletes: RIA MOSCOW/MONTREAL - The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head.

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG England bank on Root, Buttler overcoming illness

PRETORIA - England are hoping a good night’s rest for both captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will see them recover for Sunday’s play as they chase an unlikely victory in the first test against South Africa at Centurion Park. UPCOMING

SPORTS FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL-NFL-COACHES/ Football - NFL: Coaches on hot seat on final day of season

Several NFL coaches are expected to be dumped on the final day of the National Football League reguar season. 29 Dec

FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/ Football - NFL: Final day of regular season

Coverage of the final day of the National Football League regular season. 29 Dec

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test at Melbourne Cricket Ground

29 Dec CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - South Africa v England - First Test South Africa host England at Centurion, near Pretoria, in the first of their four-test series. 29 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester United Burnley host Manchester United in the Premier League.

28 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Chelsea Arsenal play Chelsea in the Premier League.

29 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers Liverpool play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

29 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Sheffield United Manchester City play Sheffield United in the Premier League.

29 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

