Blue Jays sign P Yamaguchi to two-year contract

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 01:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 01:40 IST
The 32-year-old posted a 15-4 record with a 2.91 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 170 innings last season with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball. Image Credit: Twitter (@BlueJays)

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed veteran Japanese right-hander Shun Yamaguchi to a two-year, $6.35 million contract, the team announced Saturday. The 32-year-old posted a 15-4 record with a 2.91 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 170 innings last season with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball. He led the Japanese Central League in strikeouts and tied for third in ERA among starting pitchers.

Yamaguchi's career totals include a 64-58 record and a 3.35 ERA in 427 appearances over 14 seasons. He will become the sixth Japanese-born player to play for the Blue Jays. He is the fourth pitcher, joining Mike Nakamura (2004), Tomo Ohka (2007) and Ryota Igarashi (2012).

--Field Level Media

