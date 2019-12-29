Left Menu
Ravens sign CB Peters to extension

Peters, 26, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft. Before the 2018 season, the Chiefs traded him to the Los Angeles Rams, who in turn shipped him to the Ravens on Oct.

The Baltimore Ravens extended the contract of cornerback Marcus Peters on Saturday. While terms were not announced, multiple reports pegged the deal at three years for $42 million -- $32 million of it guaranteed.

Peters, 26, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft. Before the 2018 season, the Chiefs traded him to the Los Angeles Rams, who in turn shipped him to the Ravens on Oct. 15 in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 NFL draft pick. The Ravens acquired him to bolster a passing defense that at the time was 25th in the NFL. Now, the 13-2 Ravens have earned the home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

On the season, Peters has 52 tackles with five interceptions -- three of them for touchdowns. In 76 career games, Peters has made 246 tackles to go with 27 interceptions and six touchdowns.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

