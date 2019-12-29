Report: Bucks' Antetokounmpo (back) sitting out again

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second straight game due to a back injury, ESPN reported Saturday. Antetokounmpo also sat out Friday's win over the Atlanta Hawks due to backness soreness.

The reigning NBA MVP has been bothered by the back in recent games and is averaging just 19.3 points over his past three appearances. For the season, he averages 30.5 points and 12.9 rebounds over 31 games. Even without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks rolled to a 112-86 victory over the Hawks. The contest marked the 57th straight time Milwaukee reached the 100-point mark and the club sits four shies of the NBA record set by the Houston Rockets during the 2016-17 season.

Veteran Ersan Ilyasova stepped up in Antetokounmpo's absence and matched his season-best of 18 points and collected a season-high 17 rebounds. --Field Level Media

