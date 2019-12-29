Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thunder's Schroder fined $25K for contact with official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 04:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 03:59 IST
Thunder's Schroder fined $25K for contact with official
Thunder's 104-102 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Image Credit: Twitter (@okcthunder)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for intentionally making contact with a game official, the league announced Saturday. Schroder received a technical foul after making contact with an official with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter of the Thunder's 104-102 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Schroder appeared to take issue with a foul not being called on Charlotte center Cody Zeller before swiping at the arm of referee CJ Washington.

Schroder scored 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor in 35 minutes in the overtime victory. The 26-year-old, who was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday, is averaging 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while playing in 31 games this season.

Schroder has averaged 13.7 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 462 career contests with the Hawks and Thunder since being selected by Atlanta with the 17th overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against CAA, NRC in Chennai

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia's Siddle retires from internationals

Australia paceman Peter Siddle has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 35 after taking 221 wickets in a distinguished 67-test career. Siddle broke the news to his Australia team mates at the Melbourne Cricket G...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of GeorgiaA federal judge on Friday denied an attempt to restore about 98,000 voters in Georgia to the U.S. states el...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL 49ers-Seahawks showdown headlines road to Super BowlA super showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will highlight the final Sunday of the National Football Lea...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Hardline leader in Indian state defends strict action to quell protestsThe chief minister of Indias Uttar Pradesh state has rebuffed accusations from rights groups of police abuses during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019