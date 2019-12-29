Reports: OF Dickerson to join Marlins on 2-year deal

Free-agent outfielder Corey Dickerson agreed to a two-year, $17.5 million deal with the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports Saturday. Dickerson, 30, spent last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies. He hit .304 with 12 home runs and 59 RBIs in 78 games and added 42 extra-base hits.

An eighth-round draft pick of Colorado in 2010, Dickerson played for the Rockies (2013-15) and Tampa Bay Rays (2016-17) before moving on to the Pirates in 2018. He was named to the American League All-Star team in 2017 and won a Gold Glove Award in 2018.

In 776 career games, Dickerson has a .286 career average with 115 homers, 370 RBIs and a .832 OPS. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

