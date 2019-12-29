Left Menu
Lions WR Jones announces death of youngest child

  Updated: 29-12-2019 07:12 IST
Lions WR Jones announces death of youngest child
"It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son 'Marlito' has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us," Marvin Jones wrote in an Instagram post. Image Credit: Flickr

The youngest son of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones died on Friday. Marlo Jones was 6 months old. "It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son 'Marlito' has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us," Marvin Jones wrote in an Instagram post. "Marlo, the joy that you brought to us every day, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on Earth.

"You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you." Jones and his wife, Jazmyn, have three older boys and a 3-year-old daughter, Mya.

The Lions released a statement on Saturday. "Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time," the statement said. "Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support."

Jones, who is on injured reserve, will not play on Sunday as Detroit (3-11-1) hosts the Green Bay Packers (12-3) in the teams' regular-season finale. The 29-year-old Jones recorded 62 receptions for 779 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games this season. He sustained an ankle injury late in Detroit's 20-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 8.

Jones has 347 catches for 5,047 yards and 42 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Lions. -- Field Level Media

