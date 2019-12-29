NFL notebook: Redskins reportedly to fire president Allen

The Washington Redskins will remove team president Bruce Allen from his role in charge of football operations, NBC Sports Washington reported Saturday. His dismissal will come by Monday, per the report, which added it was unclear whether Allen would stay with the organization in a different role. NBC Sports Washington also reported that former NFL head coaches Ron Rivera and Marvin Lewis are among the possible candidates as the team's next head coach.

The Redskins hired Allen, son of Hall of Fame coach George Allen, as general manager in December 2009. He previously worked in front offices of the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning the Sporting News Executive of the Year award in 2002 when the Raiders won the AFC championship. Starting with the 2010 season, the Redskins won the NFL's fourth-worst record at 62-96-1 under Allen's watch, including a 3-12 mark this season heading into Sunday's season finale at Dallas.

--The Jacksonville Jaguars denied an ESPN report that coach Doug Marrone would be fired after Sunday's game. ESPN, citing a source, reported earlier Saturday that the team had informed Marrone that the home game against Indianapolis would be his last. Jacksonville is 5-10 this season.

The 55-year-old Marrone is 21-28 as head coach in Jacksonville, including a 1-1 mark as interim coach in 2016 following the firing of predecessor Gus Bradley. --The Baltimore Ravens extended the contract of cornerback Marcus Peters, with multiple reports pegging the unannounced terms at three years for $42 million with $32 million guaranteed.

Peters, 26, was the No. 18 overall pick by Kansas City in the 2015 NFL Draft. Before the 2018 season, the Chiefs traded him to the Los Angeles Rams, who in turn shipped him to the Ravens on Oct. 15 in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick. The Ravens acquired Peters to bolster a passing defense that at the time ranked 25th in the NFL. Now, the 13-2 Ravens have earned home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. On the season, Peters has 52 tackles with five interceptions -- an NFL-high three of them for touchdowns.

--Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs was downgraded to out with a shoulder injury and illness for the team's regular-season finale at Denver. Jacobs, who had been listed as doubtful by the Raiders on Friday, did not practice this week after sitting out last week's 24-17 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacobs underwent surgery to treat a skin infection on his leg Wednesday.

The 21-year-old has missed two of the Raiders' past three games with a fractured right shoulder. Jacobs has rushed for an NFL rookie-best 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games since being selected by the Raiders with the 24th overall pick of the 2019 draft. --The Jaguars downgraded running back Leonard Fournette to doubtful for the team's regular-season finale.

The Jaguars' official announcement revealed that Fournette's status was altered from questionable with a neck injury to doubtful with an illness. Fournette rushed for a career-high 1,152 yards and amassed 1,674 from scrimmage, most in franchise history since 2011. Jacksonville also announced that cornerback A.J. Bouye, who had been listed as questionable with a wrist injury, has been downgraded to out.

--Houston Texans pass-rushing linebacker Whitney Mercilus and punter Bryan Anger received contract extensions. While the Texans did not divulge specific terms, the Houston Chronicle reported that Mercilus was presented with a four-year contract extension worth $54 million, with $24.5 million guaranteed. ESPN reported that Mercilus' guaranteed money will be $28.5 million.

The Chronicle also reported that Anger was handed a three-year deal worth $7.5 million. --The Cincinnati Bengals signed starting center Trey Hopkins to a three-year contract extension that will run through the 2022 season.

The extension is worth $20.4 million total and includes a $4.5 million roster-bonus guarantee, according to an NFL Network report. The report added that Hopkins will earn $8.95 million in the first season and $14.4 million after the second. Hopkins, 27, was originally an undrafted free agent signed by the Bengals in 2014. He spent most of his first three seasons on Cincinnati's practice squad before working his way into becoming a full-time starter on the offensive line over the last three seasons.

--The Green Bay Packers signed guard Lucas Patrick to a two-year contract extension worth $3.6 million with a signing bonus of $350,000, NFL Network reported. Patrick, 26, has appeared in 39 games with six starts over the past three seasons since signing with the Packers as an undrafted rookie out of Duke in 2016.

Patrick spent 2016 on Green Bay's practice squad. Playing at both left and right guard, he started two games in 2017 and four more in 2018. --Field Level Media

