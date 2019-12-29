Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Cricket-South Africa beat England by 107 runs to win first test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 19:16 IST
UPDATE 2-Cricket-South Africa beat England by 107 runs to win first test

South Africa swept to a 107-run victory over England on the fourth day of the first test at Centurion Park on Sunday after taking seven wickets in the second session to go ahead in the four-match series. England, needing an improbable 376 to win, were bowled out for 268 just before tea as their bottom order offered scant resistance to a barrage of pace once South Africa had taken the second new ball.

Kagiso Rabada proved the destroyer-in-chief with 4-103, assisted by Anrich Nortje who took three wickets for 56 runs. "Our bowling unit was very effective and it is a massive confidence booster for our team," said South Africa captain Faf du Plessis after arresting a run of five successive test defeats.

"We played with great skills over the last two days with contributions from everyone." England had been hoping for heroics in a delicately poised contest as they started the day on 121-1 and still looked capable of a dramatic win despite losing two wickets by lunch.

But the turning point proved the key wickets of both England captain Joe Root and potential match-winner Ben Stokes. Stokes, who had led England's highest ever successful run chase when they scored 362-9 at Headingley to beat Australia earlier this year, was bowled by spinner Keshav Maharaj for 14 just as he and Root were increasing the run rate after England had gone to lunch on 171-3.

The second new ball then accounted for Jonny Bairstow, who hit a boundary off Rabada before edging the second delivery of the 81st over to gully, where Zubayr Hamza took a sharp catch. Root battled his way to 48 before being caught behind, effectively ending England's hopes.

"We turned up today with a real belief that we could win but unfortunately we weren't able to do it," he said. He was undone by a fuller delivery from Nortje, playing a poor shot outside off stump and getting a nick through to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

The last four wickets followed quickly thereafter as the tail was swept away by Rabada and Nortje. Rory Burns (84) and Joe Denly (31) were dismissed before lunch to tip the contest in the home team's favour.

The teams now move onto Cape Town for the second test at Newlands from Jan. 3-7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES SPORTSFOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK NBA roundup Heats Butler bests former team in OT Jimmy Butler made the go-ahead free throw with 2.3 seconds remaining in overtime against his former team, as the host Miami Heat recorded a 117-116 vic...

Rajasthan: Seven killed, five injured in two road accidents

Seven people were killed and five others injured on Sunday in two separate road accidents in Rajasthans Sirohi and Bhilwara districts, the police said. Three occupants of a truck, including a 62-year-old man and his grandson, were killed an...

Indian Navy plans to build 24 submarines, six of them nuclear powered

To strengthen its underwater fleet, the Indian Navy plans to build 24 submarines, including six nuclear attack submarines, a parliamentary panel was told. The Navy also told the panel that Medium Refit Life Certification MRLC of submarine S...

Spice market to come up in Sonipat: Haryana Minister Dalal

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal on Sunday said the state government has approved a plan to establish spice market in Sersa village of Sonipat district. The minister said that around 50,000 people will also get employment oppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019