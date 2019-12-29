Soccer-Dortmund sign striker Haaland from Salzburg - club statement

Borussia Dortmund have signed promising young striker Erling Haaland from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on a four-and-a-half year deal, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

The transfer fee was undisclosed but British media reported the German side paid the equivalent of about 18 million pounds ($23 million) for the 19-year-old, who signed a deal until June 2024.

Haaland, 19, shot to fame this season when he scored 16 league goals and eight goals in the Champions League group stages -- second only to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's tally of 10. ($1 = 0.7646 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

