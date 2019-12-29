Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gambhir urges BCCI to dissolve DDCA after fracas during its AGM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 21:23 IST
Gambhir urges BCCI to dissolve DDCA after fracas during its AGM
Gautam Gambhir (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Sunday urged the BCCI to "dissolve" Delhi and District Cricket Association and demanded bans for officials of the state body, who were involved in the fracas during its Annual General Meeting here. A DDCA release stated that all the members unanimously "passed the resolutions and agendas" but sources said that the AGM had its share of drama.

Blows were exchanged and the ruling group's joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was slapped by opposition's Maqsood Alam during the meeting. Gambhir, a BJP Member of Parliament, described the incident during the AGM as "shameful".

"DDCA GOES "ALL OUT" ...AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how a handful of crooks are making a mockery of an institution. I'd urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved," Gambhir tweeted. A source said the AGM was "disrupted by supporters of general secretary Vinod Tihara after resolution 3, 4 and removal of its Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed was defeated by almost 75 percent" of the members.

The DDCA appointed Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma as its new Ombudsman replacing Badar, only a day after the latter asked DDCA members to exercise restraint. It was on Badar's suggestion, that the proceedings at the AGM were video recorded. "The supporters of Vinod Tihara also manhandled MLA Shri Om Prakash Sharma and the attendance register was also snatched," the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

DMK asks women's wing members to draw 'kolams' with anti-CAA

Upping the ante against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the DMK on Sunday asked its Womens Wing members to draw kolams rangoli outside their homes with slogans against the controversial law and National Register of Citizens on December 30, ...

Indian Navy plans to build 24 submarines, six of them nuclear attack subs

To strengthen its underwater fleet, the Indian Navy plans to build 24 submarines, including six nuclear attack submarines, a parliamentary panel was told. The Navy also told the panel that Medium Refit Life Certification MRLC of submarine S...

New J'khand cabinet convenes 3-day assembly session from Jan 6

The first meeting of the Hemant Soren Cabinet in Jharkhand on Sunday decided to convene a three-day session of the assembly from January 6. Senior JMM MLA Stephen Marandi, who was named as pro-tem speaker, will conduct the first proceeding...

3 shot and injured in outer Delhi

Four assailants shot and injured three persons, including a couple, in outer Delhis Alipur area on Sunday afternoon in a suspected case of personal enmity, police said. The shooting happened around 3.30 pm in Palla Bakhtawarpur area when Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019