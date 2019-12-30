Left Menu
Ravens rush to best regular season by beating Steelers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 06:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 06:17 IST

Gus Edwards gained 130 yards on 21 carries for the Ravens (14-2), who won their 12th game in a row and set a franchise record for most regular-season victories. Image Credit: Flickr

Justin Tucker kicked four field goals and the Baltimore Ravens broke an NFL record for most rushing yards in a season in defeating the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 28-10 in the regular-season finale Sunday. The Steelers (8-8) could have gotten into the playoffs with a victory and a Tennessee loss at Houston, but neither of those happened as they managed just 168 yards of total offense on a rainy day.

Gus Edwards gained 130 yards on 21 carries for the Ravens (14-2), who won their 12th game in a row and set a franchise record for most regular-season victories. The Ravens rushed for 223 yards to give them 3,296 for the season, breaking the record of 3,165 set by the 1978 New England Patriots.

Having already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, the Ravens held out quarterback Lamar Jackson, a leading MVP candidate, 1,000-yard rusher Mark Ingram and five other starters -- guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas, tight end Mark Andrews, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Quarterback Robert Griffin III, making his first start since 2016, completed 11 of 21 passes for 96 yards and rushed for 50 yards on eight carries.

Tucker kicked 45- and 22-yard field goals in the first quarter to give Baltimore a 6-0 lead. The Steelers took a 7-6 edge on Benny Snell Jr.'s 4-yard touchdown run early in the second.

The Ravens regained the lead for good on Tucker's 42-yarder with 1:14 left in the half to make it 9-7. Three plays later, the Steelers' Devlin Hodges was sacked by Matthew Judon and fumbled, with Michael Pierce recovering the ball to give the Ravens possession on Pittsburgh's 23-yard line. With 21 seconds remaining, Justice Hill rushed 8 yards up the middle for Baltimore's lone offensive touchdown, giving the Ravens a 16-7 halftime lead.

Chris Boswell kicked a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter to pull the Steelers within 16-10, but Tucker added a 47-yarder early in the fourth. Baltimore's Jordan Richards recovered the ball in the end zone with 4:41 left on a fumbled punt snap. Just 13 seconds later, Hodges was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety, to cap the scoring.

Hodges was 9 of 25 for 95 yards. Snell rushed 18 times for 91 yards. --Field Level Media

