Eagles beat Giants to win NFC East

Boston Scott rushed for three touchdowns, quarterback Carson Wentz threw for another and the Philadelphia Eagles clinched their third straight playoff berth following a 34-17 win over the host New York Giants on Sunday. The Eagles won their fourth in a row, finished 9-7 and won the NFC East and will be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.

Philadelphia captured this victory without a number of key starters such as tight end Zach Ertz (rib), right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and cornerback Ronald Darby (hip) among others. Scott became the first Eagles running back to rush for three touchdowns in one game since 2011.

Wentz completed 23 of 40 passes for 289 yards. Saquon Barkley rushed for one touchdown and rookie quarterback Daniel Jones threw for one, but the Giants were swept by the Eagles and fell to 4-12.

Wentz tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to third-string tight end Joshua Perkins to put the Eagles ahead 10-3 with 1:52 remaining in the first half. Philadelphia's Jake Elliott and New York's Aldrick Rosas traded field goals and the game was tied before the touchdown, which capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive. Wentz has now thrown a touchdown in 19 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league.

The already banged-up Eagles lost two more players to injury in the first half -- running back Miles Sanders (ankle) and right guard Brandon Brooks, who was carted off with an apparent arm injury. The Giants started the third quarter strong and tied the game at 10 when Jones connected with wide receiver Golden Tate on a 20-yard touchdown with 9:41 left. Jones threw a touchdown pass in his 12th straight start.

The Eagles regained the lead at 17-10, when Scott barreled in from 7 yards out with 2:21 remaining in the third. Barkley then finally broke loose for a 68-yard scamper and the Giants tied the game at 17 only 16 seconds later.

Elliott drilled a 50-yard field goal to put the Eagles back in front 20-17 with 13:58 left. On the Giants' next series, Jones was sacked and Fletcher Cox recovered the fumble at the 2. On first down, Scott walked in untouched for a 27-17 advantage.

Scott's third rushing touchdown from 2 yards gave the Eagles an 34-17 lead and sealed the win with 6:14 left.

