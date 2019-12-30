Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blackhawks stage late rally, jolt Jackets in shootout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Columbus
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 06:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 06:42 IST
Blackhawks stage late rally, jolt Jackets in shootout
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dylan Strome and Erik Gustafsson each scored in the third period as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a two-goal deficit on Sunday to record a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have earned a point in 10 straight contests. Chicago halved its deficit on a goal from Strome at 7:33 into the third period. The Blackhawks tied the game on their fourth power-play chance of the game, courtesy of Gustafsson's blast with 2:02 left in regulation.

Robin Lehner made 31 saves while captain Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored in the shootout as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games and its third straight on the road. Riley Nash and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in the first period for Columbus, which should be frustrated with the result despite being 6-0-4 in its last 10.

Perhaps more concerning for the Blue Jackets, they lost Joonas Korpisalo (28 saves). The workhourse goaltender, who was in net for all 17 over their victories, sustained an apparent injury after allowing Toews' shootout goal. Elvis Merzlikins replaced him and permitted Kane's goal.

Columbus thought it had won in overtime, but defenseman Zach Werenski's shot that was initially credited a goal as time expired was washed out following review. Nash got the Jackets' on the board 6:54 into the first period. His third goal came while skating across the Chicago blue line and ripping a shot that changed direction once it hit the skate of Blackhawks defenseman Slater Koekkoek and past Lehner.

The Blue Jackets made it 2-0 with 1:20 left in the period after they took advantage of a Chicago turnover. Captain Nick Foligno delivered a back-handed pass through the slot onto the stick of Dubois, who drove it past Lehner for his team-leading 13th of the season. Dubois has three goals and nine points over the last eight games. He's also scored in three consecutive contests versus Chicago.

The Blackhawks had just 12 of their 30 shots on goal on through the first two periods before showing life in the final 20 minutes. Strome deflected Connor Murphy's shot between the pads of Korpisalo early in the period and Gustafsson stunned the Columbus crowd late by converting Chicago's first power-play goal since Dec. 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Gautam Buddh Nagar : Six dead, 5 injured as car plunges in canal

Six people died while 5 others got injured when a car plunged into a canal here on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Mallu 12, Neeresh 17, Mahesh 35, Netrapal 40, Kishanlal 50, Ram Khilari 75.According to Gautam Buddh Nagar...

Trump briefed on 'successful' strikes on Kataib Hezbollah in Syria, Iraq

US President Donald Trump was on Sunday briefed about the airstrikes against facilities linked to an Iranian-backed Shia militia group in Syria and Iraq by top American security advisors and said that the operation was a total success. The ...

Jones' pick-6 lifts Falcons over Bucs in OT

Deion Jones returned a Jameis Winston interception 27 yards for the game-winning touchdown on the first play of overtime to give the visiting Atlanta Falcons the 28-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sundays regular-season finale. ...

Gilgeous-Alexander fuels Thunder past Raptors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career best with 32 points -- including the go-ahead jumper with 36 seconds remaining -- as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder posted a 98-97 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Chris Paul scored 20 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019