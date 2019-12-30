Left Menu
Development News Edition

Browns fire Kitchens after 6-10 finish

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 07:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 07:00 IST
Browns fire Kitchens after 6-10 finish
Image Credit: Flickr

The Cleveland Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens on Sunday evening, hours after his team lost at Cincinnati to finish the season 6-10. Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, who will be searching for a sixth full-time head coach since they bought the team in 2012, thanked Kitchens in a statement but added that they "did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward" with Kitchens.

"Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this football team and we will take a comprehensive approach to this process," the statement continued. "We are excited about the core players we have to build around and develop and we look forward to bringing in a strong head coach that will put this group of players in the best position to succeed." General manager John Dorsey added in a statement: "I would like to thank Freddie for his dedication and efforts this past season. We are disappointed in our results and feel a change is necessary. Freddie is a good man and a good football coach. We wish he and his family nothing but the best."

The move ends Kitchens' tenure as Cleveland's head coach after just one season. The Browns promoted Kitchens in January after quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offense excelled under his watch as interim offensive coordinator for the second half of 2018. But that progress stalled this season, despite the offseason addition of wideout Odell Beckham Jr., as Mayfield finished with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions after totaling 27 and 14, respectively, as a rookie.

Beckham finished with 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games, all career lows for any season in which he played at least 12 games. Kitchens, 45, joined the Browns as associate head coach and running backs coach in 2018 before his promotion to interim offensive coordinator following the firing of head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. He had spent the previous 11 years with Arizona after one year with Dallas in 2006.

The Haslams officially took ownership of the Browns during the 2012 season. They fired Pat Shurmur after that campaign, then fired Rob Chudzinski after one season in 2013. Mike Pettine lasted two years before Jackson was hired. He went 1-31 through two seasons before being fired after a 2-5-1 start in 2018. The Browns also have had four different leaders of the personnel department during the Haslams' tenure.

Various reports this week suggested Dorsey's job is not necessarily assured moving forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Gautam Buddh Nagar : Six dead, 5 injured as car plunges in canal

Six people died while 5 others got injured when a car plunged into a canal here on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Mallu 12, Neeresh 17, Mahesh 35, Netrapal 40, Kishanlal 50, Ram Khilari 75.According to Gautam Buddh Nagar...

Trump briefed on 'successful' strikes on Kataib Hezbollah in Syria, Iraq

US President Donald Trump was on Sunday briefed about the airstrikes against facilities linked to an Iranian-backed Shia militia group in Syria and Iraq by top American security advisors and said that the operation was a total success. The ...

Jones' pick-6 lifts Falcons over Bucs in OT

Deion Jones returned a Jameis Winston interception 27 yards for the game-winning touchdown on the first play of overtime to give the visiting Atlanta Falcons the 28-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sundays regular-season finale. ...

Gilgeous-Alexander fuels Thunder past Raptors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career best with 32 points -- including the go-ahead jumper with 36 seconds remaining -- as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder posted a 98-97 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Chris Paul scored 20 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019