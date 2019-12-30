Reports: Rivera favorite for Redskins' job

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera will visit the Washington Redskins on Monday morning and is the favorite to be their next head coach, multiple outlets reported Sunday evening. NBC Sports Washington reported that unless something in Monday's meeting goes wrong, Rivera would have total personnel control, including final say on the team's 2020 draft, with the possibility that Washington names a full-time general manager after the draft.

One NFL Network report said Rivera expects a deal to come together quickly, and another NFL Network report said the belief is the Redskins are Rivera's preferred destination. Rivera, who turns 58 on Jan. 7, was fired by the Panthers after a 5-7 start to this season, capping a nine-year tenure in which he went 76-63-1 and led Carolina to a Super Bowl 50 appearance. Coincidentally, his last game was a 29-21 home loss to Washington.

The Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start, naming Bill Callahan interim head coach. Callahan has been with Washington as an offensive line coach since 2015. He has expressed interest in the full-time head-coaching gig, but it's unclear if the team has seriously considered him for the job.

Multiple outlets reported Saturday that team president Bruce Allen will be removed from his role in charge of football operations by Monday, although it's unclear if Allen will take a different role in the organization. Owner Dan Snyder hired Allen in 2009. Allen held various roles in the organization and maintained personnel control for most of that span aside from a stretch with Scot McCloughan as general manager.

