West Ham reappoint David Moyes as manager

English football club West Ham United reappointed David Moyes as manager after Manuel Pellegrini was shown the exit door at the London Stadium following another poor result this weekend.

  ANI
  • |
  London
  • |
  Updated: 30-12-2019 08:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 08:14 IST
West Ham United manager David Moyes.

English football club West Ham United reappointed David Moyes as manager after Manuel Pellegrini was shown the exit door at the London Stadium following another poor result this weekend. Moyes has signed an 18-month deal and begins work immediately ahead of the New Year's Day fixture with AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium.

Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said in a statement: "David proved in his short time with the Club that he was capable of getting results and we believe that he will start moving the Club in the right direction once again." "We are delighted to welcome David back - he knows the Club well and he built strong relationships during that time which will be crucial for the work that needs to be done going forward," he added.

Moyes on his reappointment said that he feels 'great' to be back at home. "It's fabulous to be back. It feels great to be home. I've missed being here because I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed being around the stadium and I loved being in this part of the world and I missed the Club, so I can't wait to get started," Moyes said.

"I'm feeling very proud that I'm back here at West Ham. But I think more importantly I'll be looking to see what I can do and what I can make improvements to, how we can get some wins with the players and how we can get some quick wins on the field as well," he added. "I think there's got to be a short-term goal for us just now to get the wins to get us away from the wrong end of the league and what we're going to do over the next six months, then what we're going to do over the next period as well. The start is really focusing on the immediate games," Moyes said.

The Scot rejoins the club he guided to a strong finish during an initial seven-month spell in charge during the 2017/18 season. Moyes has managed in the Premier League for 15 seasons, including a successful spell at Everton which earned him a move to Manchester United. (ANI)

