Chargers QB Rivers open to playing elsewhere

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is not interested in retiring and is open to playing for another team. Rivers admitted as much during an emotional press conference following the Chargers' 31-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the teams' regular-season finale.

"Whether it's exactly the end or not, which it still could be, but either way we're still probably on 16 playing a little par-3 with only two holes to go. I'm definitely on that backstretch," said Rivers, who is set to become a free agent in March. "There's been times I've been a little emotional even at the house talking through things and thinking about the last blitz protection meeting or the last bus ride. Those things I have gotten to every now and then."

Rivers passed for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions during his 16th NFL season with the Chargers, who finished with a 5-11 record. The 38-year-old Rivers said he plans to play in a 17th season, whether it's with the Chargers or with another team.

"Yeah, I plan to play football, so yeah," Rivers said. "Again, where that's going to be, I think that's going get sorted out over the next three months, I guess. I've never been in this position. I usually don't even know when the league year starts and when all those things are. We'll just kind of see. "Again, I'm very thankful for 16 years, and if there's another, I'll be thankful for that one. But I think just with the uncertainty just comes that unknown."

