Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stars score 4 in 3rd, stun Coyotes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dallas
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 09:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 09:38 IST
Stars score 4 in 3rd, stun Coyotes
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

Roope Hintz's late tiebreaking goal was one of four Dallas tallies in the third period as the Stars pulled off a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday night. A night after an overtime shootout win at home over Colorado, Dallas scored the game's final four goals Sunday for its second straight win. Jamie Benn had a goal and assist, Alexander Radulov scored his 11th of the season and Mattias Janmark scored an empty-net goal for the Stars.

Hintz's goal was his team-leading 13th of the season. Arizona, once the Pacific Division leader, has lost three straight games in regulation for the first time this season. Conor Garland scored a goal and assisted on another, and Taylor Hall scored his first goal at Gila River Arena for his new team.

Garland had gone seven games without a goal. His 13 goals lead the Coyotes this season. The Coyotes dropped to 8-10-1 at home. The Coyotes lost center Derek Stepan to an upper-body injury in the second period after he was drilled by Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak with a check. Oleksiak was assessed a five-minute penalty but it was changed to a two-minute minor upon review.

Both Coyotes goals came in the first period, Hall putting in a pass from behind the net from Garland at 8:42, and Garland scoring on wrist shot from a side angle at 18:02. Arizona outshot the Stars 22-5 in the period. Nick Schmaltz, who assisted on Garland's goal, registered his team-high 25th assist and 31st point.

The Stars made it 2-1 with a quick goal off a faceoff at 2:18 of the third, Benn with his ninth of the season on a backhander. More than eight minutes later, Radulov tied it off a pass from Andrej Sekera. Anton Khudobin stopped 33 of 35 shots for Dallas. Antti Raanta stopped 21 shots for the Coyotes a night after giving up four goals on 16 shots in a loss at Vegas.

Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back set and faced each other for the first time this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Packers clinch first-round bye with win over Lions

Mason Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give the Green Bay Packers a 23-20 victory over the host Detroit Lions on Sunday. The winning boot allowed the Packers 13-3 to clinch a first-round bye for the NFC playoffs. San Fr...

US: Members of Indian diaspora march at Times Square in support of CAA

People of Indian-origin on Sunday local time held a march at Times Square in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was enacted on December 12. From the last few days, members of Indian diaspora are holding demonstrations in variou...

Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, visibility drops to zero at several places

Delhi woke up to bone-chilling cold on Monday and a dense layer of fog enveloped the city and its adjoining areas, making the visibility zero at several places. The minimum temperature in Safdarjung docked at 2.6 degrees Celsius at 845 am, ...

With Harden, Westbrook out, Rockets have nothing for Pels

Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball scored 27 points each as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the short-handed Houston Rockets 127-112 on Sunday night. Jrue Holiday and ETwaun Moore added 25 each and Derrick Favors had 12 points and 16 rebo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019