Stars score 4 in 3rd, stun Coyotes

Roope Hintz's late tiebreaking goal was one of four Dallas tallies in the third period as the Stars pulled off a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday night. A night after an overtime shootout win at home over Colorado, Dallas scored the game's final four goals Sunday for its second straight win. Jamie Benn had a goal and assist, Alexander Radulov scored his 11th of the season and Mattias Janmark scored an empty-net goal for the Stars.

Hintz's goal was his team-leading 13th of the season. Arizona, once the Pacific Division leader, has lost three straight games in regulation for the first time this season. Conor Garland scored a goal and assisted on another, and Taylor Hall scored his first goal at Gila River Arena for his new team.

Garland had gone seven games without a goal. His 13 goals lead the Coyotes this season. The Coyotes dropped to 8-10-1 at home. The Coyotes lost center Derek Stepan to an upper-body injury in the second period after he was drilled by Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak with a check. Oleksiak was assessed a five-minute penalty but it was changed to a two-minute minor upon review.

Both Coyotes goals came in the first period, Hall putting in a pass from behind the net from Garland at 8:42, and Garland scoring on wrist shot from a side angle at 18:02. Arizona outshot the Stars 22-5 in the period. Nick Schmaltz, who assisted on Garland's goal, registered his team-high 25th assist and 31st point.

The Stars made it 2-1 with a quick goal off a faceoff at 2:18 of the third, Benn with his ninth of the season on a backhander. More than eight minutes later, Radulov tied it off a pass from Andrej Sekera. Anton Khudobin stopped 33 of 35 shots for Dallas. Antti Raanta stopped 21 shots for the Coyotes a night after giving up four goals on 16 shots in a loss at Vegas.

Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back set and faced each other for the first time this season.

