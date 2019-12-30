Left Menu
49ers win NFC West, No. 1 seed as Seahawks fall 1 yard short

  • Reuters
  • San Francisco
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 10:20 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 10:18 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Raheem Mostert rushed for two second-half touchdowns and the San Francisco 49ers made a late defensive stand to claim the NFC West crown and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 26-21 victory at Seattle on Sunday night, the final game of the NFL regular season. The Seahawks got a first down inside the San Francisco 1-yard line with 23 seconds remaining, but after quarterback Russell Wilson spiked the ball, Seattle took a delay of game to make it second-and-goal from the 5. After a pair of incomplete passes, tight end Jacob Hollister was stopped inches short of the goal line on a fourth-down reception with nine seconds remaining.

Officials reviewed the play for several minutes before announcing that Hollister indeed had been downed just before the ball crossed the goal line. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw made the division-saving play. The 49ers (13-3) will get a bye in next weekend's wild-card round while the Seahawks (11-5) get the No. 5 seed and will play at No. 4 seed Philadelphia (9-7) on Sunday afternoon in the final game of wild-card weekend. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 18 of 22 passes for 285 yards and Robbie Gould kicked two field goals Sunday for the 49ers. Mostert rushed for 57 yards on 10 carries.

Marshawn Lynch came out of retirement and scored a touchdown for the injury-riddled Seahawks, who would've won the NFC West title with a victory and sent the 49ers to the wild-card round. After losing their top three running backs to season-ending injuries in the past three weeks, the Seahawks signed Lynch, who starred for them from 2010-15. Lynch rushed 12 times for 34 yards and a 1-yard score with 9:55 remaining that pulled them within 19-14.

Mostert capped a 75-yard drive with a 13-yard scoring run with 5:51 left to make it 26-14. Wilson, who completed 25 of 40 passes for 233 yards and two scores, rallied the Seahawks to another touchdown -- a 14-yard pass to DK Metcalf -- with 3:36 left, before being stopped just short at the end.

San Francisco scored points on each of its first three possessions of the game to take a 13-0 halftime lead. Gould kicked 47- and 30-yard field goals sandwiched around wide receiver Deebo Samuel's 30-yard score on a jet sweep with 24 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Seahawks finally got on the board in the third quarter, on a 14-yard pass from Wilson to Tyler Lockett with 5:46 left in the frame. Lynch played a key role in the 11-play, 62-yard drive with a 15-yard carry. San Francisco responded by going 75 yards in five plays on its next drive, with Mostert scoring on a 2-yard run that made it 19-7 going into the fourth quarter.

