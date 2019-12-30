Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eagles beat Giants to win NFC East

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 10:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 10:42 IST
Eagles beat Giants to win NFC East
Image Credit: Flickr

Boston Scott rushed for three touchdowns, quarterback Carson Wentz threw for another and the Philadelphia Eagles clinched their third straight playoff berth following a 34-17 win over the host New York Giants on Sunday. The Eagles won their fourth in a row, finished 9-7 and won the NFC East. They earned the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and will host the Seattle Seahawks (11-5) next Sunday in the final game of wild-card weekend. The Seahawks lost to the San Francisco 49ers 26-21 on Sunday night to drop to the No. 5 seed.

Philadelphia captured the victory without a number of key starters, including tight end Zach Ertz (rib), right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and cornerback Ronald Darby (hip) among others. Running back Miles Sanders (ankle) and right guard Brandon Brooks (shoulder) were lost during the game. Scott became the first Eagles running back to rush for three touchdowns in one game since 2011.

Wentz completed 23 of 40 passes for 289 yards. Saquon Barkley rushed for one touchdown, and rookie quarterback Daniel Jones threw for one, but the Giants were swept by the Eagles and fell to 4-12.

Wentz tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to third-string tight end Joshua Perkins to put the Eagles ahead 10-3 with 1:52 remaining in the first half. Philadelphia's Jake Elliott and New York's Aldrick Rosas traded field goals, and the game was tied before the touchdown, which capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive. Wentz has thrown a touchdown in 19 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league.

The Giants started the third quarter strong and tied the game at 10 when Jones connected with wide receiver Golden Tate on a 20-yard touchdown with 9:41 left. Jones threw a touchdown pass in his 12th straight start. The Eagles regained the lead at 17-10, when Scott barreled in from 7 yards out with 2:21 remaining in the third.

Barkley then broke loose for a 68-yard scamper, and the Giants tied the game at 17 only 16 seconds later. Elliott drilled a 50-yard field goal to put the Eagles back in front 20-17 with 13:58 left.

On the Giants' next series, Jones was strip-sacked, and Fletcher Cox recovered the fumble at the 2. On first down, Scott walked in untouched for a 27-17 advantage. Scott's third rushing touchdown from 2 yards gave the Eagles a 34-17 lead and sealed the win with 6:14 left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Nishikori pulls out of new ATP Cup

Perth, Dec 30 AFP Japanese star Kei Nishikori pulled out of the inaugural ATP Cup Monday as he continues to struggle with an elbow injury that has kept him out since the US Open. The former world number four, who has slipped to 13, said he ...

Lyon shoots down Warne call to take a rest for Sydney

Australias Nathan Lyon on Monday shot down a suggestion from Shane Warne that he take a rest for the Sydney Test against New Zealand this week so leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson can make his debut. Tim Paines team have already won the three-ma...

China jails Protestant pastor for 9 years for 'inciting' subversion

China on Monday jailed the leader of an unofficial Protestant church for nine years for incitement to subvert state power. Pastor Wang Yi, whose Early Rain Covenant Church was the target of a government crackdown last year, was also found g...

Men's Boxing Trials: Vikas Krishan makes Indian squad for Olympic Qualifiers

Accomplished comeback-man Vikas Krishan 69kg claimed a slot in the Indian mens boxing squad for next years Olympic qualifiers after winning his final trial bout along with two others here on Monday. The former world championships and Asian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019