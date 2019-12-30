Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Nishikori pulls out of new ATP Cup

  • PTI
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 12:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 12:01 IST
Japan's Nishikori pulls out of new ATP Cup
Image Credit: IANS

Perth, Dec 30 (AFP) Japanese star Kei Nishikori pulled out of the inaugural ATP Cup Monday as he continues to struggle with an elbow injury that has kept him out since the US Open. The former world number four, who has slipped to 13, said he was disappointed not to be representing his country in Perth at the team event starting on January 3.

"Today, together with my team, we have made this decision as I am still not 100 percent ready to compete at the highest level," he said in a statement. Nishikori's elbow needed surgery in October and it is unclear whether he will be fit for the Australian Open when the first Grand Slam of the year begins at Melbourne Park on January 20.

Yoshihito Nishioka will replace him as the top-ranked player in Japan's ATP Cup team. Yasutaka Uchiyama also withdrew from the event earlier this week, with Toshihide Matsui taking his place.

Nishikori's absence is another blow for the event after Britain's Andy Murray pulled out over the weekend with a pelvic injury and Roger Federer opted not to play. The innovative team championship, from January 3-12, offers $15 million in prize money and a maximum of 750 singles and 250 doubles ATP rankings points.

It will see 24 nations split into six groups, with eight teams emerging from the round-robin stage to compete in the knockout phase. Sydney will host the finals, along with group games which will also be held in Brisbane and Perth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

French tourist injured in Seychelles shark attack

Victoria, Dec 30 AFP A French tourist was seriously injured after being attacked by a shark while swimming in the Seychelles, a popular tourist destination, the French ambassador said Monday. The attack on the 45-year-old woman took place S...

FIMI raises concerns over slow utilisation of funds for mining-affected people

Apex mineral body FIMI on Monday expressed concerns over slow utilisation of funds collected from different districts under the government scheme for mining-affected people and stressed upon creation of a miners panel to advise government t...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tennis Australian great Court hits out at LGBTI education, trans athletesAustralian tennis great Margaret Court has launched a tirade against transgender athletes and called the teaching...

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra violated security protocols in Lucknow so that media shows it: Sanjeev Balyan

Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan on Monday said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra violated security protocols in Lucknow so that the media would show it on television. She violated the protocols so that the media would show it on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019