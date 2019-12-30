REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

AS Roma is in talks with a group led by U.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin looking to buy the Italian Serie A soccer club, it said on Monday. OLYMPICS-2020/ASBESTOS

Tokyo 2020 to take measures after asbestos found at venue: Asahi TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 organisers will take "emergency countermeasures" after asbestos was found at the water polo venue for next year's Games after initially opting against treating it when it was discovered two years ago, Asahi newspaper reported on Monday.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/COURT Australian great Court hits out at LGBTI education, trans athletes

MELBOURNE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian tennis great Margaret Court has launched a tirade against transgender athletes and called the teaching of LGBTI materials at schools the work of the "devil" in a fiery sermon at her Perth church. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU/MOYES (TV)

West Ham United news conference with new manager David Moyes West Ham United's new manager David Moyes speaks to the media at a news conference

30 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-FLAMENGO/JESUS (PIX) (TV)

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus to get one Portugal's biggest awards Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus to be awarded the Ordem do Infante (The Order of Prince Henry), one of the most prestigious honours in Portugal, from the country's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa after winning the Brazilian Championship, the CONMEBOL and vice Club World Cup.

30 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

