Soccer-Abingdon Town manager quits after team refuse to play on when trailing 8-0

  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:57 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 20:57 IST
Abingdon Town manager Tranell Richardson has left his job after the English 10th-tier team refused to play on having gone 8-0 down at halftime in Saturday's derby against Abingdon United. United were on course for a memorable win in Hellenic League Division One East, but their rivals left the stadium to spare themselves more embarrassment and Town were forced to apologise to supporters.

Town chairman Brian Kirk told the BBC he had not heard from Richardson, who said in a tweet that he had left his position because he was unable to train his players for three months due to inadequate facilities and lack of backing from club officials. The BBC reported that league officials would discuss the issue before deciding on any punishment for Town.

