Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 22:26 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. AS Roma in talks over sale to U.S. billionaire Friedkin

AS Roma is in talks with a group led by U.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin looking to buy the Italian Serie A soccer club, it said on Monday Europe's top soccer clubs have attracted big money from some of the world's richest investors over the past decade as the game draws more fans and television revenue in lucrative markets such as Asia, the United States and the Middle East. Giants fire head coach Shurmur after two losing seasons

The New York Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur, the franchise announced on Monday, after yet another disappointing NFL season where the team lost 12 of their regular season matches, winning four. Though the four-time Super Bowl winners rallied late in the campaign, a nine-game losing streak effectively sealed the 54-year-old's fate. 49ers hold off Seahawks, Patriots stunned by Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers held off a late charge by the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's top seed while defending Super Bowl champions New England were stunned by the Miami Dolphins on the final day of the NFL regular season. The Seahawks were inches away from completing a last-minute comeback against their NFC West rivals when tight end Jacob Hollister caught a pass on fourth down but was stopped just short of the goal line by rookie linebacker Dre Greenlawut. NFL roundup: 49ers clinch No. 1 seed in thriller over Seahawks

Raheem Mostert rushed for two second-half touchdowns and San Francisco made a late defensive stand to claim the NFC West crown and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 26-21 win over host Seattle on Sunday night, the final game of the NFL's regular season. The Seahawks got a first down inside the San Francisco 1-yard line with 23 seconds remaining, but after quarterback Russell Wilson spiked the ball, Seattle took a delay of game to make it second-and-goal from the 5. After a pair of incomplete passes, tight end Jacob Hollister was stopped inches short of the goal line on a fourth-down reception with nine seconds remaining. Browns fire head coach Kitchens after 6-10 season

The Cleveland Browns acted swiftly after yet another frustrating National Football League campaign by ditching head coach Freddie Kitchens following their 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the final day of the regular season. Kitchens lasted just one year in charge, during which the Browns, who have not had a winning season in the past decade, went 6-10. Six world titles but domestic honors elusive for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's absence from Britain's New Year's honors list has angered his Formula One fans and triggered fresh debate about the sport's status and whether the six-times world champion is sufficiently appreciated at home. The Briton this year became the second most successful F1 driver of all time, and is poised to overtake Germany's seven-times champion and Ferrari great Michael Schumacher in the record books. Redskins fire Allen, begin offseason overhaul

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder fired team president Bruce Allen and the overhaul in Washington officially began Monday morning. Before a well-publicized meeting with former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera began, Snyder made the announcement regarding Allen's ouster. NBA roundup: Davis, Lakers top Doncic, Mavs

Anthony Davis had 23 points and nine rebounds as the host Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 108-95 on Sunday night at Staples Center. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 19 points, converting 5 of 9 shots and 4 of 5 3-pointers, off the bench for the Lakers, while Dwight Howard scored all 15 of his points in the first half. On the eve of his 35th birthday, LeBron James finished with 13 points and 13 assists. Nishikori out of Australian Open and ATP Cup with elbow injury

World number 13 Kei Nishikori has pulled out of next month's Australian Open as he is yet to fully recover from right elbow surgery, tournament organizers announced on Monday. The 30-year-old Japanese, who has not played since losing to Alex de Minaur in the third round of the U.S. Open and underwent minor elbow surgery in October, will also miss the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Australia. NHL roundup: Blackhawks outlast Blue Jackets in shootout

Dylan Strome and Erik Gustafsson each scored in the third period as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a two-goal deficit on Sunday to record a 3-2 shootout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have earned a point in 10 straight contests. Chicago halved its deficit on a goal from Strome at 7:33 into the third period. The Blackhawks tied the game on their fourth power-play chance of the game, courtesy of Gustafsson's blast with 2:02 left in regulation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US ambassador defends Poland from false Russian WWII claims

Warsaw, Dec 30 AP The US ambassador in Warsaw came to Polands defense on Monday following repeated claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Poland bears blame for the outbreak of World War II. Dear President Putin, Hitler and Stalin ...

Odisha to witness wet spells on Jan 1, 2: IMD

Several districts in Odisha are likely to witness wet spells during January 1 and 2, said India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday. On January 1, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Keonjhar are expected to...

Kota infant deaths: Toll climbs to 91, NCPCR says hospital in 'worst condition', BJP to send panel

Fourteen more infants have died at the J K Lon hospital here in the last five days, taking the number of deaths to 91 this month, even as apex child rights body NCPCR said it found the hospital to be in the worst condition with broken doors...

Oppn questions opening of J&K govt job for outsiders

Questioning the Jammu and Kashmir High Courts decision to throw open vacancies in the district courts of the Union territories of JK and Ladakh to candidates from all over the country, the opposition parties here on Monday demanded reservat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019