Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. AS Roma in talks over sale to U.S. billionaire Friedkin

AS Roma is in talks with a group led by U.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin looking to buy the Italian Serie A soccer club, it said on Monday Europe's top soccer clubs have attracted big money from some of the world's richest investors over the past decade as the game draws more fans and television revenue in lucrative markets such as Asia, the United States and the Middle East. Giants fire head coach Shurmur after two losing seasons

The New York Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur, the franchise announced on Monday, after yet another disappointing NFL season where the team lost 12 of their regular season matches, winning four. Though the four-time Super Bowl winners rallied late in the campaign, a nine-game losing streak effectively sealed the 54-year-old's fate. 49ers hold off Seahawks, Patriots stunned by Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers held off a late charge by the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFC's top seed while defending Super Bowl champions New England were stunned by the Miami Dolphins on the final day of the NFL regular season. The Seahawks were inches away from completing a last-minute comeback against their NFC West rivals when tight end Jacob Hollister caught a pass on fourth down but was stopped just short of the goal line by rookie linebacker Dre Greenlawut. NFL roundup: 49ers clinch No. 1 seed in thriller over Seahawks

Raheem Mostert rushed for two second-half touchdowns and San Francisco made a late defensive stand to claim the NFC West crown and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 26-21 win over host Seattle on Sunday night, the final game of the NFL's regular season. The Seahawks got a first down inside the San Francisco 1-yard line with 23 seconds remaining, but after quarterback Russell Wilson spiked the ball, Seattle took a delay of game to make it second-and-goal from the 5. After a pair of incomplete passes, tight end Jacob Hollister was stopped inches short of the goal line on a fourth-down reception with nine seconds remaining. Browns fire head coach Kitchens after 6-10 season

The Cleveland Browns acted swiftly after yet another frustrating National Football League campaign by ditching head coach Freddie Kitchens following their 33-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the final day of the regular season. Kitchens lasted just one year in charge, during which the Browns, who have not had a winning season in the past decade, went 6-10. Six world titles but domestic honors elusive for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's absence from Britain's New Year's honors list has angered his Formula One fans and triggered fresh debate about the sport's status and whether the six-times world champion is sufficiently appreciated at home. The Briton this year became the second most successful F1 driver of all time, and is poised to overtake Germany's seven-times champion and Ferrari great Michael Schumacher in the record books. Redskins fire Allen, begin offseason overhaul

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder fired team president Bruce Allen and the overhaul in Washington officially began Monday morning. Before a well-publicized meeting with former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera began, Snyder made the announcement regarding Allen's ouster. NBA roundup: Davis, Lakers top Doncic, Mavs

Anthony Davis had 23 points and nine rebounds as the host Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 108-95 on Sunday night at Staples Center. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 19 points, converting 5 of 9 shots and 4 of 5 3-pointers, off the bench for the Lakers, while Dwight Howard scored all 15 of his points in the first half. On the eve of his 35th birthday, LeBron James finished with 13 points and 13 assists. Nishikori out of Australian Open and ATP Cup with elbow injury

World number 13 Kei Nishikori has pulled out of next month's Australian Open as he is yet to fully recover from right elbow surgery, tournament organizers announced on Monday. The 30-year-old Japanese, who has not played since losing to Alex de Minaur in the third round of the U.S. Open and underwent minor elbow surgery in October, will also miss the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Australia. NHL roundup: Blackhawks outlast Blue Jackets in shootout

Dylan Strome and Erik Gustafsson each scored in the third period as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a two-goal deficit on Sunday to record a 3-2 shootout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have earned a point in 10 straight contests. Chicago halved its deficit on a goal from Strome at 7:33 into the third period. The Blackhawks tied the game on their fourth power-play chance of the game, courtesy of Gustafsson's blast with 2:02 left in regulation.

