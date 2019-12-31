Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: USMNT to face Costa Rica after camp in Qatar; Giants fire head coach Shurmur and more

Sports News Roundup: USMNT to face Costa Rica after camp in Qatar; Giants fire head coach Shurmur and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

USMNT to face Costa Rica after camp in Qatar

The United States Men's National Team will get a chance to see what it is aiming for when it holds an upcoming training camp in Qatar, the location of the 2022 World Cup. That camp will take place in advance of a just-announced friendly against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 in Carson, Calif., the home of MLS' Los Angeles Galaxy.

Giants fire head coach Shurmur after two losing seasons

The New York Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur, the franchise announced on Monday, after yet another disappointing NFL season where the team lost 12 of their regular season matches, winning four. Though the four-time Super Bowl winners rallied late in the campaign, a nine-game losing streak effectively sealed the 54-year-old's fate.

Redskins fire Allen, begin offseason overhaul

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder fired team president Bruce Allen and the overhaul in Washington officially began Monday morning. Before a well-publicized meeting with former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera began, Snyder made the announcement regarding Allen's ouster.

Dolphins cornerback Howard arrested in domestic incident

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested on a domestic violence charge Sunday night in Davie, Fla. According to a police report obtained by ESPN, an argument between Howard and his fiancee became physical when he allegedly grabbed both of her arms and pushed her against a mirrored wall at their home. She fell down and landed on his crutches, and police observed scratches and redness on her right arm, per the report.

49ers say remarkable turnaround is just the beginning

The San Francisco 49ers, who one year ago posted a dismal 4-12 record, completed a stunning turnaround on Sunday, defeating the Seattle Seahawks to end the NFL season with the NFC's top seed and a surge of momentum heading into the playoffs. Despite the extraordinary about-face, the NFC West champion 49ers (13-3) said they have bigger goals in mind.

Patriots face tough path with first wildcard game in a decade

With an 11th-straight AFC East title, the league's top-ranked defense and a future hall-of-fame quarterback, the New England Patriots would appear - at least on paper - as fearsome as ever. But Sunday's humiliating 27-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins, sending them to their first Wild Card weekend in a decade, underscores the inconsistency of a team that has struggled to fend off claims their time is finally up.

NBA roundup: Davis, Lakers top Doncic, Mavs

Anthony Davis had 23 points and nine rebounds as the host Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 108-95 on Sunday night at Staples Center. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 19 points, converting 5 of 9 shots and 4 of 5 3-pointers, off the bench for the Lakers, while Dwight Howard scored all 15 of his points in the first half. On the eve of his 35th birthday, LeBron James finished with 13 points and 13 assists.

Take 5: Most appealing head-coach openings

The head-coaching carousel is in full swing again, with the potential for a quarter of the league to be searching for new leaders. Even more so than usual, ownership could be the top factor in determining which openings should be most enticing to prospective candidates.

New MLS side Miami name Alonso as head coach

David Beckham's Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami has named Diego Alonso as head coach ahead of their debut next season as the latest franchise in the fast-growing league. The former Uruguay striker led Monterrey to the CONCACAF Champions League title this year and a place in the Club World Cup after managing Liga MX club Pachuca from 2014-18.

NHL roundup: Blackhawks outlast Blue Jackets in shootout

Dylan Strome and Erik Gustafsson each scored in the third period as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a two-goal deficit on Sunday to record a 3-2 shootout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have earned a point in 10 straight contests. Chicago halved its deficit on a goal from Strome at 7:33 into the third period. The Blackhawks tied the game on their fourth power-play chance of the game, courtesy of Gustafsson's blast with 2:02 left in regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

No nuke tests during queen visit, Major urged Chirac

British urged France not to conduct controversial nuclear weapons tests in the Pacific while Queen Elizabeth II was in New Zealand, newly released government files showed on Tuesday. The then-prime minister, John Major, told president Jacqu...

Facebook fined USD1.65 mn by Brazil

Brazil has fined Facebook USD1.65 million for improperly sharing users data in a case linked to the global Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook engaged in an abusive practice by allowing data from 443,000 users in Brazil to be unduly avail...

Britain feared boozing Yeltsin would die in office

Britain was so concerned by Russian president Boris Yeltsins heart attacks and drinking in 1995 that contingency plans were drawn up in case he died in office, declassified files showed on Tuesday. After Yeltsin suffered a second heart atta...

Britain says will raise minimum wage by more than 6% in 2020

Britains national minimum wage will rise by more than 6 next year, taking it to 8.74 pounds 11.49 an hour, the government announced on Tuesday. The move puts Britain on track to meet its target for the minimum wage to reach 60 of median ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019