Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek Freak returns to power Bucks past Bulls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 08:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 08:54 IST
Greek Freak returns to power Bucks past Bulls
Image Credit: Pexels

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his return from a back injury and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 123-102 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Khris Middleton finished with a team-high 25 points for Milwaukee, which won its third straight game. Guard Eric Bledsoe returned from a right leg injury and scored 15 points in 16 minutes of limited action.

Antetokounmpo had missed the previous two games because of back soreness and was listed as questionable heading into Monday's game. Bledsoe had not played since Dec. 13. Bulls guard Zach LaVine scored a team-high 19 points despite missing 16 of 23 shots. Lauri Markkanen added 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and Wendell Carter Jr. notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards.

The Bucks pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Bulls 40-25 to increase their lead to 95-77. Milwaukee shot an incredible 71.4 percent (15 of 21) during the quarter. Former Chicago center Robin Lopez keyed an 8-0 run when he made a layup with 2:39 left in the third quarter. George Hill and Ersan Ilyasova followed with back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch the lead to 18 points.

The Bulls failed to mount a fourth-quarter comeback as they were outscored 28-25 in the final period. Milwaukee led 55-52 at the half.

The Bucks built an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but Chicago regrouped to outscore Milwaukee by eight in the second quarter. Coby White set the tone for a bounce-back session by draining three consecutive 3-pointers early in the quarter to give the Bulls a 9-0 run and slice the deficit to 35-32. Another basket by White put the Bulls on top 52-51 late in the half, but that proved to be Chicago's final lead.

The Bucks opened the game on an 8-0 run. Bledsoe started the scoring with a driving layup only 23 seconds into his return. Antetokounmpo capped off the early binge with an alley-oop dunk off a lob pass from Bledsoe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 10-Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says he is in Lebanon, denies fleeing justice in Japan

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has confirmed he is in Lebanon saying he refused to be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system, raising questions about how one of the worlds most-recognised executives exited Japan months before his...

Moreno happy to be 'number one' at Monaco after Spain split

Monaco, Dec 31 AFP Robert Moreno was unveiled as the new coach of Monaco, admitting his bitter bust-up with Spain boss Luis Enrique had paved the way for him to become number one. Moreno, 42, takes over at 2004 European and 2017 French cham...

Date of linking Aadhaar and PAN extended till March 2020

The date of linking Permanent Account Number PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from December 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020.A notification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT said In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section ...

UPDATE 2-China's factory activity grows as easing trade spat revives demand

Manufacturing activity in China expanded for a second straight month in December as seasonal demand and signs of progress in trade talks with Washington boosted factories output and order books.Chinas official Purchasing Managers Index PMI ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019