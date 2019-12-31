Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fan trolls Australia's T20 competition, league responds

Frustrated with the lack of big-hitting, a fan on Tuesday trolled Australia's T20 competition Big Bash League (BBL) and this prompted a reply from the social media handle of the sporting event.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Adelaide
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 15:02 IST
Fan trolls Australia's T20 competition, league responds
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Frustrated with the lack of big-hitting, a fan on Tuesday trolled Australia's T20 competition Big Bash League (BBL) and this prompted a reply from the social media handle of the sporting event. The tweet from the fan came in the middle of an ongoing BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers.

"@BBL can we please get a name change... Little Bash League... where have all the big hitters gone? #BBL09," a fan tweeted. BBL termed this tweet as the most brutal sledge of 2019 and added this is not how the organisers saw the last day of the year unfolding.

"The most brutal sledge of 2019 comes with just a few hours left in the year. This is NOT how we pictured tonight unfolding #BBL09," it tweeted. In the ongoing match between Thunder and Strikers, the former won the toss and elected to bat first.

Usman Khawaja carried the innings for Thunder and went on to play a knock of 63 runs. While filing this report, Thunder had reached a score of 134/2 in 17.1 overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Mountaineer Poorna scales peak in Antarctica, eyes another

Mountaineer Poorna scales peak in Antarctica, eyes another Hyderabad, Dec 31 PTI Malavath Poorna, who has won laurels for scaling Mount Everest thereby becoming the youngest girl in the world to achieve the feat, has added another fea...

Indian singer Prateek Kuhad part of Barack Obama's favourite music of 2019 list

Indian singer Prateek Kuhads song coldmess has made it to former US President Barack Obamas favourite music of 2019 line-up. The list, shared by Obama on Twitter on Monday, has 35 songs which includes Hello Sunshine by rock legend Bruce Spr...

J-K: Toll post at Lakhanpur to cease operations from January 1

The toll on goods which was earlier being charged at Lakhanpur toll post Under Jammu and Kashmir Levy of Toll Act Samvat 1995 has been ordered to cease from January 1, 2020. Toll post established at Lakhanpur, Kathua district, shall cease t...

U.N. warns of another poor harvest in Zimbabwe next year

The United Nations warned on Tuesday that Zimbabwe faced another poor harvest in 2020 because of patchy rains, compounding problems for millions of people already grappling with a drought and the worst economic crisis in a decade. Soaring i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019