Fan trolls Australia's T20 competition, league responds

Frustrated with the lack of big-hitting, a fan on Tuesday trolled Australia's T20 competition Big Bash League (BBL) and this prompted a reply from the social media handle of the sporting event. The tweet from the fan came in the middle of an ongoing BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers.

"@BBL can we please get a name change... Little Bash League... where have all the big hitters gone? #BBL09," a fan tweeted. BBL termed this tweet as the most brutal sledge of 2019 and added this is not how the organisers saw the last day of the year unfolding.

"The most brutal sledge of 2019 comes with just a few hours left in the year. This is NOT how we pictured tonight unfolding #BBL09," it tweeted. In the ongoing match between Thunder and Strikers, the former won the toss and elected to bat first.

Usman Khawaja carried the innings for Thunder and went on to play a knock of 63 runs. While filing this report, Thunder had reached a score of 134/2 in 17.1 overs. (ANI)

