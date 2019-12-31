Left Menu
Report: Retired Gailey to join Dolphins as OC

  Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 31-12-2019 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 21:07 IST
The Miami Dolphins are set to hire Chan Gailey as their new offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Gailey, who retired after the 2017 season, would replace Chad O'Shea -- who was fired Monday after just one season. Gailey was also the Dolphins' offensive coordinator in 2000-01.

His last NFL job was as offensive coordinator with the New York Jets for the 2015-16 seasons. The Jets ranked 30th in scoring in his final campaign. Gailey, who turns 68 on Sunday, also compiled a 34-46 record in five seasons as a head coach with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

The 5-11 Dolphins struggled mightily on offense this season, with the quarterback carousel turning from Josh Rosen to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. The team finished 25th in scoring (19.1 per game), 27th in total yards (310.0) and last in rushing yards (72.2) -- with the 37-year-old Fitzpatrick leading the team in rushing with 243 yards overall. Gailey, who operates a spread offense, has worked with Fitzpatrick during his stints with the Bills and Jets.

O'Shea joined the Dolphins on Feb. 8 after spending 10 seasons (2009-18) with the New England Patriots as wide receivers coach. He previously served as an offensive assistant/wide receivers coach with the Minnesota Vikings. The Dolphins also parted ways with offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and safeties coach Tony Oden on Monday.

