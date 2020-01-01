Jets sign K Maher to reserve/futures contract

The New York Jets signed kicker Brett Maher to a reserve/futures contract, the team announced Tuesday. The Dallas Cowboys released Maher on Dec. 9 after he went 20 of 30 on field-goal attempts and made all 36 extra-point tries this season.

The 30-year-old Maher briefly was with the Jets in 2013. He was signed as an undrafted free agent before being waived in July of that year. Maher also competed with the Cleveland Browns (2017) and Cowboys (2018-19) in the NFL and the Ottawa Redblacks (2014-15, 2017) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2016) in the Canadian Football League.

Sam Ficken was the Jets' kicker for 15 games this season. He made 19 of 27 field-goal attempts and 23 of 26 extra-point tries. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

