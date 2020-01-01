Seahawks place Pocic on IR, promote Fuller

The Seattle Seahawks placed Ethan Pocic on injured reserve on Tuesday and promoted fellow offensive lineman Kyle Fuller from the practice squad. Pocic missed last Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers due to a core-muscle injury. The guard/center also was on IR earlier this season due to a back injury.

Fuller has been on Seattle's practice squad all season. He has played in 11 NFL games -- two with the Washington Redskins last season and nine with the Houston Texans in 2017. Pocic played in just four games this season. He started the season opener and saw action the following week before later returning to play in Weeks 15 and 16.

Pocic has started 16 of 30 games played over the past three seasons for Seattle. The Seahawks visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in an NFC wild-card game.

--Field Level Media

