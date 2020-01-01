Left Menu
Hurricanes hold on for win over Habs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Carolina
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 08:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 08:38 IST
Hurricanes hold on for win over Habs
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLCanes)

Erik Haula scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes benefitted from a third-period video review in a 3-1 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C. Sebastian Aho and Ryan Dzingel also scored for Carolina, with Dzingel's empty-net tally coming with 54 seconds remaining.

Teuvo Teravainen, appearing in his 400th career NHL game, had two assists as the Hurricanes won their second game in a row. They were playing the second game of a seven-game homestand. Petr Mrazek made 29 saves for the Hurricanes.

Max Domi scored for Montreal, which had a promising stretch of road games turn sour by the end of its trip. The Canadiens closed a seven-game stretch with a 3-4-0 mark, losing the final three. Montreal goalie Charlie Lindgren stopped 33 shots.

The Canadiens appeared to tie the game with 7:08 remaining in regulation when Ryan Poehling converted for what would have been his first goal of the season in his 13th game. However, the Hurricanes challenged the play, and the ruling came back that there was goaltender interference with Montreal's Phillip Danault making contact with Mrazek. Aho's power-play goal began the scoring just 1:55 into the game, giving him 23 goals this season. Aho posted 10 goals in December.

The Hurricanes have registered a power-play goal in four of their past five games. Domi stole the puck from Teravainen and sent the puck past Mrazek for an unassisted tally at 3:48 of the opening period. Domi has goals in six straight games, all on the road.

Haula's go-ahead goal came at 7:34 of the second period. He was at the side of the net and simply pushed in the puck off Brett Pesce's pass for his third goal in a four-game stretch. Carolina's Lucas Wallmark assisted on Dzingel's goal to extend his points streak to seven games.

The Hurricanes ended up with a 54-26-4 record in the 2019 calendar year, the best of any year in franchise history. Carolina also defeated the Canadiens in the season opener at Raleigh.

