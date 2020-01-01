Left Menu
Development News Edition

I never thought of winning chess championship: Humpy Koneru

After winning 2019 women's world rapid chess championship, Humpy Koneru says that she never thought of winning the title.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 18:25 IST
I never thought of winning chess championship: Humpy Koneru
Women's world rapid chess champion Humpy Koneru (centre).. Image Credit: ANI

After winning 2019 women's world rapid chess championship, Humpy Koneru says that she never thought of winning the title. "I am very happy. I did not expect I would win the title," Humpy told reporters here on Wednesday.

Humpy received a grand welcome at Gannavaram where the Andhra Pradesh Olympics Association members and family members welcomed the chess championship. Koneru defeated China's Lei Yingjie in the final playoff match.

In the final playoff, three players -- Yingjie, Koneru, and Ekaterina Atalik, were tied for the top place. Koneru said: "On the last day, I thought that I have a chance to win a medal. When I won the last two rounds, I got a chance to play a tie break. I lost the first game with white pieces in the tie break."

"But I won the second crucial game with black pieces. In next time break, I could draw with black pieces and won the title. It's an unexpected title for me and most wanted one," she added. She said that her husband and family member supported her to fulfil her dream and added that her win will inspire many young players.

"It's my dream to become a world champion. That dream is fulfilled now. I am the first Indian woman to win this title. I think this can inspire many young players," she said. "My father's training is highly helpful for me even now. He is my mentor and guide. His suggestions are helpful to me. I have been playing for the past 25 years. It all paid off today. My husband and all family members also gave good support to me," added Koneru.

Norway's Magnus Carlsen won the men's world rapid chess championship. He won the title with eight wins, seven draws, and no defeats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Britain's Lloyds Banking Group suffers hours-long online outage

Britains Lloyds Banking Group suffered an outage on Wednesday that left customers of its Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland operations unable to access accounts online for several hours.Disruption to online services is a periodic problem ...

2 terrorists arrested for killing 2 Pakistani policemen gunned down by assailants

Two terrorists arrested for their involvement in the killing of two policemen on polio duty last month were gunned down by unknown gunmen in police custody on Wednesday while they were being taken for identification parade in Pakistans Khyb...

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is now officially "engaged"

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya rung in the New Year by announcing his engagement with actress-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic on social media. Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cric...

Mathews returns to Sri Lanka T20 squad for tour of India

Former skipper Angelo Mathews on Wednesday returned to the Sri Lanka squad for the three-match T20 International series against India starting in Guwahati on January 5. The 32-year-old all-rounder made a comeback to the team after a 16-mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020