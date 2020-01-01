Left Menu
Report: Browns to interview McCarthy for coaching vacancy

The Cleveland Browns will interview former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy for their head coaching vacancy on Thursday, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. McCarthy, 56, has already interviewed for the open coaching job with the Carolina Panthers and reportedly will meet with the New York Giants on Saturday.

The Browns parted ways with general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday but kept -- at least for now -- assistant general manager Eliot Wolf, who worked with McCarthy in Green Bay for more than a decade. With both McCarthy and Wolf on staff, the Packers went to the playoffs nine times and won Super Bowl XLV following the 2010 season.

The Plain Dealer speculated that McCarthy's experience coaching quarterbacks makes him an attractive option for the Browns. He coached two strong-willed passers in Green Bay in Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers and could have the right touch for Cleveland franchise QB Baker Mayfield, who struggled in his recently completed second season. McCarthy was fired by the Packers on Dec. 2, 2018, after the team dropped to 4-7-1 in Week 13 during his 13th season at the helm in Green Bay. He finished with a 125-77-2 regular-season record while going 10-8 in the postseason.

McCarthy, who did not take a coaching position in 2019, spent the past year studying analytics and has examined newer offensive philosophies, according to a recent interview at NFL.com. "I've looked at every team in the league and their commitment to analytics, and football technology and video," he said. "Because everybody has analytics, but it has to be part of your everyday operation to show up on Sundays."

Cleveland is reportedly also considering Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The Browns fired first-year coach Freddie Kitchens on Sunday at the conclusion of a 6-10 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

