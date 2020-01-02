Left Menu
Former NBA commissioner Stern dies at 77

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 02-01-2020 03:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 03:31 IST
Former NBA commissioner David Stern died Wednesday due to his recent brain hemorrhage, the league announced. Stern was 77. Stern suffered the hemorrhage on Dec. 12, reportedly when he collapsed at a New York City restaurant and underwent emergency surgery later that day.

The league said Stern's wife, Dianne, and other family members were at his bedside when he passed. Stern was NBA commissioner from 1984-2014 and greatly increased the stature of the league during his tenure. Longtime lieutenant Adam Silver replaced Stern as commissioner.

"For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action," Silver said in a statement. "He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas, and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him, it was always about the fundamentals -- preparation, attention to detail, and hard work. "David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand -- making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.

"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity, and inspiration. Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him." Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Stern joined the NBA as general counsel in 1978 and became executive vice president in 1980. Four years later, he began his long run as commissioner. During Stern's tenure, the league became a multi-billion dollar business and marketing ventures increased the popularity of players starting with the likes of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson and continuing with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James.

Two seasons were shortened by player lockouts during his tenure and he introduced the salary cap and drug testing. Seven new teams joined the league and he also oversaw the controversial move of the Seattle SuperSonics to Oklahoma City.

The NBA developmental league -- now as the G League -- was formed and the WNBA (a women's league) came into existence. Stern held the title of "Commissioner Emeritus" at the time of his death.

Stern was born in New York City in 1942 and was a Knicks fan while growing up in New Jersey.

