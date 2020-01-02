Left Menu
Eagles TE Ertz (ribs) not cleared for contact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 04:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 03:58 IST
Representative image

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Zach Ertz has not been cleared for contact, and the tight end was listed as an estimated limited participant after Wednesday's walk-through practice. Ertz missed last Sunday's NFC East-clinching victory against the New York Giants after suffering a broken rib and lacerated kidney in a Week 16 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 29-year-old Ertz led the Eagles in receptions (88), receiving yards (916) and touchdown catches (six) this season and was named to his third straight Pro Bowl. If Ertz can't play in Sunday's wild-card game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia is expected to rely on the continued production of second-year tight end Dallas Goedert.

Goedert, who turns 25 on Friday, caught 13 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in the past two games to finish the season with 58 receptions, 607 yards, and five scores. Pederson said the Eagles also are taking a wait-and-see approach with All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, who hasn't played since Week 14 due to a left high-ankle sprain. He was listed as limited on Wednesday.

Rookie running back Miles Sanders and cornerback Jalen Mills are both day-to-day with ankle injuries. The team listed Sanders as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through, while Mills was considered limited.

