Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Collison considering February comeback

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 04:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 04:30 IST
Report: Collison considering February comeback

Retired guard Darren Collison is eying a return to the NBA in February, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers his likely preferred choices, ESPN reported Wednesday. Collison, 32, announced his retirement in June after 10 NBA seasons, despite an expectation that he would receive multiple offers of about $10 million per season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Last season, his second during his second stint with the Indiana Pacers, Collison averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. He has career marks of 12.5 points and 5.0 assists in 708 games (518 starts).

The Lakers entered Wednesday as the Western Conference leader with a 26-7 record. The Clippers were three games back. Wojnarowski reported that many of the league's contenders have monitored Collison's interest in returning while keeping in contact with his agent and others close to him. Wojnarowski added that it is unlikely a Collison comeback would come before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, with the veteran perhaps waiting to see how rosters shake out.

The Lakers and Clippers also have reported interest in acquiring Andre Iguodala. The forward has not played this season for the Memphis Grizzlies, who will seek to trade the 35-year-old guard that played the previous six seasons with the Golden State Warriors. Collison, the 21st pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of UCLA, played for the New Orleans Hornets (2009-10), the Pacers (2010-12 and 2017-19), the Dallas Mavericks (2012-13), the Los Angeles Clippers (2013-14) and the Sacramento Kings (2014-17).

Collison, who attended high school east of Los Angeles in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., made his June retirement announcement in a letter to ESPN's The Undefeated. "While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith," Collison wrote in his statement. "I am one of Jehovah's Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched. With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 55, pneumonia outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Vikings, Saints renew playoff acquaintances in Big Easy

The New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings are very familiar with one another. When the Saints host the Vikings in an NFL wild-card game Sunday afternoon, it will be the fifth time they have met in the postseason. Minnesota will break...

FOREX-Dollar starts new year with a hangover as others find cheer

The dollar started the new year where it left the old one, under pressure as investors wagered U.S. economic outperformance could be coming to an end as optimism on trade brightens the outlook for growth globally. Signs of progress in the S...

Major commercial plane crash deaths worldwide fell by more than 50% in 2019 -group

The number of people killed in large commercial airplane crashes fell by more than 50 in 2019 despite a high-profile Boeing 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia in March, a Dutch consulting firm said on Wednesday. Aviation consulting firm To70 said th...

Tata Motors register 12% fall in domestic sales in Dec 19

Tata Motors claim to have registered a domestic sales of 44,254 vehicles in December last year. However, a dip of 12 per cent is observed as compared to December 2018 when the domestic sale stood at 50, 440 units.In December 2019, the total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020