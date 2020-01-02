Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikings RB Cook ready to return at 'full strength'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 04:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 04:49 IST
Vikings RB Cook ready to return at 'full strength'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

After missing two games with a shoulder injury, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook vows to be at "full strength" for Sunday's wild-card playoff game in New Orleans. "I feel refreshed," Cook said on Wednesday. "I'm going to be ready to go. I'm going to be at full strength. Looking forward to a good football game."

A first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2019, Cook finished seventh in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,654) and 10th in rushing (1,135) in just 14 games. His 13 rushing touchdowns were the most by a Viking since Adrian Peterson set the team record with 18 in 2009. Cook said he is feeling no limitations in his left shoulder, which he injured during a 39-10 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 15.

Barring a setback, the 2017 second-round draft pick appears on track to make his NFL postseason debut against the Saints. However, the Vikings could be without a critical piece on defense, as linebacker Eric Kendricks missed Wednesday's practice with a quad injury.

Kendricks did not practice last week after being hurt in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers and sat out Sunday's regular-season finale. Head coach Mike Zimmer said he thinks sitting out last week helped Kendricks' chances to play against the Saints. Kendricks, 27, tied Luke Kuechly and Demario Davis for the league-league among linebackers with 12 pass breakups this season. He added 110 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Also absent at Wednesday's practice was nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 55, pneumonia outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Vikings, Saints renew playoff acquaintances in Big Easy

The New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings are very familiar with one another. When the Saints host the Vikings in an NFL wild-card game Sunday afternoon, it will be the fifth time they have met in the postseason. Minnesota will break...

FOREX-Dollar starts new year with a hangover as others find cheer

The dollar started the new year where it left the old one, under pressure as investors wagered U.S. economic outperformance could be coming to an end as optimism on trade brightens the outlook for growth globally. Signs of progress in the S...

Major commercial plane crash deaths worldwide fell by more than 50% in 2019 -group

The number of people killed in large commercial airplane crashes fell by more than 50 in 2019 despite a high-profile Boeing 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia in March, a Dutch consulting firm said on Wednesday. Aviation consulting firm To70 said th...

Tata Motors register 12% fall in domestic sales in Dec 19

Tata Motors claim to have registered a domestic sales of 44,254 vehicles in December last year. However, a dip of 12 per cent is observed as compared to December 2018 when the domestic sale stood at 50, 440 units.In December 2019, the total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020